Senior Minister of State (SMS), Ministry of Defence and Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Dr Mohamad Maliki Bin Osman was on a working visit to Cape Town from 2 to 6 September 2019 to participate in the 28th World Economic Forum (WEF) on Africa. The theme of the Forum is “Shaping Inclusive Growth and Shared Futures in the Fourth Industrial Revolution”.

At the Forum, SMS Maliki spoke at a session on “Reskilling for the Fourth Industrial Revolution” where he shared Singapore’s emphasis on investing in human capital and life-long learning. This includes Singapore’s SkillsFuture initiative and Industry Transformation Maps. SMS Maliki also met with WEF Executive Chairman Professor Klaus Schwab to exchange views on the business outlook and opportunities for Africa.

During his visit to Cape Town, SMS Maliki called on Minister of International Relations and Cooperation Grace Naledi Mandisa Pandor. SMS Maliki also hosted breakfast for Deputy Minister of International Relations and Cooperation Candith Mashego-Dlamini. At both meetings, SMS Maliki reaffirmed the friendly and broad-based relations between Singapore and South Africa. SMS Maliki also discussed areas in which both countries could step up cooperation, including air connectivity, investment promotion, and human resource development.

SMS Maliki also met Moroccan Minister-delegate to the Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, in charge of African Cooperation Mochine Jazouli at the sidelines of the Forum, where they discussed how both sides could strengthen bilateral ties and further economic cooperation.

SMS Maliki returns to Singapore tomorrow morning.

