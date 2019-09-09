Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

The Zambia International 7s Rugby tournament which kicked off on Friday 6th and ended on Saturday 7th September, 2019 at The Arena has got new champions in the name of Spartans.

The Botswana based youthful Team (dislodged defending 2-time champions Zambia) made their intentions known from the first game by beating fellow visitors Lesotho with a 40:00 scoreline, beat Zambia Lechwe 29:00, beat Zimbabwe 15:05 and concluded day one by beating Sherminators 31:05.

The other fixtures and results were as follows…

DAY ONE RESULTS: Zambia Nkwazi 33-05 President's Select Zimbabwe 07-12 Zambia Lechwe Namibia 53-00 Malawi Spartans 40-07 Lesotho Zambia Nkwazi 24-10 Namibia Spartans 29-10 Zambia Lechwe Botswana 41-00 Malawi Lesotho 15-15 Sherminators Zimbabwe 05-15 Spartans Namibia 17-12 Botswana Malawi 00-29 President's Select Sherminators 17-14 Zambia Lechwe Zambia Nkwazi 38-14 Botswana Zimbabwe 33-10 Lesotho Spartans 31-05 Sherminators Namibia 35-05 President's Select

DAY TWO RESULTS: Zambia Nkwazi 48-00 Malawi Zimbabwe 22-05 Sherminators Botswana 14-40 President's Select Lesotho 00-22 Zambia Lechwe

SEMI FINALS: President's Select 22-19 Sherminators Zambia Lechwe 24-17 Botswana Zimbabwe 17-14 Zambia Nkwazi

9th & 10th PLACE PLAY-OFF: Malawi 05-38 Lesotho

SHIELD FINAL: Sherminators 31-07 Botswana

BOWL FINAL: President's Select 10-26 Zambia Lechwe

PLATE FINAL: Zambia Nkwazi 21-26 Namibia

CUP FINAL: Spartans 14-26 Zimbabwe

The Zambia Rugby Union (https://www.ZRU.rugby/) in partnership with the RGSM management congratulates the winner and appreciates all the teams who participated in the tournament.

