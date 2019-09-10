Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

The European Union (EU) has provided a € 15 million support to improve the competitiveness of Ethiopia’s coffee sector.

In a press conference issued today, State Minister of Agriculture, Sani Redi, said EU’s funding would contribute a lot in improving coffee productivity through addressing the challenges facing the sector.

It would also help to export value added coffee from 28 coffee growing woredas (districts).

According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture attache in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia is expected to export a record-high 240,000 metric tons of coffee in 2019/20.

