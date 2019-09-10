Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

Download logo

The Minister of Foreign Affairs, Shaikh Khalid bin Ahmed bin Mohammed Al Khalifa, met today with the Secretary-General of the Arab League, ‬Ahmed Aboul Gheit, on the sidelines of the 152nd session of the Arab League Council at the ministerial level to be held tomorrow in the Arab Republic of Egypt.

During the meeting, they reviewed the main topics on the agenda of the 152nd session. In addition to that, they also stressed the importance of continuing and intensifying the efforts aiming to enhance the joint Arab mechanisms for the benefit of the Arab countries and for the establishment of peace and security in the region.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Kingdom of Bahrain.