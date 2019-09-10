Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

Mohamed Salem Ahmed Mosaad Al Rashdi, Ambassador to Ethiopia, presented his credentials to Moussa Faki, Chairperson of the African Union Commission, as the UAE's Permanent Representative to the African Union.

During the meeting, which was held at the Commission's headquarters in the Ethiopian capital Addis Ababa, the officials discussed aspects of cooperation between the two sides and ways of enhancing them. Faki welcomed Al Rashidi, praising the deep relations between the UAE and the African Union.

Al Rashidi, in turn, conveyed to Faki the greetings of H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Dr. Anwar Gargash, Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, and Reem Al Hashemy, Minister of State for International Cooperation. He expressed his wish for relations to develop based on the principles of mutual respect and common interest.

The Emirati diplomat also praised the leading role played by the African Union in the region and congratulated Faki on the recent launch of the African Continental Free Trade Area.

