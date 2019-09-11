Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

In response to the situation of the increasing fierce competition in smart phone market, many manufacturers are looking for differentiation to get more market share. And the Dot-in Display technology is one of emerging technologies applied in the new launched product, Samsung S10, for example, is the only smartphone with Dot-in Display in Africa market for a certain period.

However, it is said that the user can get a Dot-in Display smartphone at one-tenth price of S10? Is that fake news?

TECNO Mobile (http://www.TECNO-mobile.com) launched the CAMON 12 series with upgraded camera to unlock a new image era to bring any angle best photography. And it’s true that TECNO CAMON 12 Air, is coming with revolutionary Dot-in Display. It is the first smartphone with Dot-in Display at an affordable sweet price, while Samsung S10, the only other Dot-in Display product in Africa market, is available at much higher price level.

TECNO CAMON 12 Air breaks the ice with the initiative Dot-in Display technology and besides of that, it is equipped with 16MP+2MP+5MP AI Max Triple Camera for its outstanding shooting performances.

With the remarkable 6.55 inch and 90% perfect edge-to-edge ratio for excellent low light photography, the user would have unimaginably expansive viewing experience. The striking choice brings brand new enjoyment.

This time, CAMON 12 Air takes the first and unprecedented step. And in the near future, TECNO will launch Dot-in Display product with front camera, to bring any angle nice photography experience with extreme full view screen.

TECNO CAMON 12 Air is the upgraded camera smartphone from CAMON series, and is created for any angle photography. Ultra Clear Shot / 120° Super Wide Angle / 2cm Extreme Macro Photography / Remarkable Bokeh Effect, offer the consumers chance to seize wonderful moments from different angles to discover more beauty of the world and to see the world much clearer, closer, brighter and wider.

It comes true that by utilizing TECNO CAMON 12 Air 120° Super Wide Angle or 2cm Extreme Macro Photography, the consumers will be able to take blockbusters by a phone. And with TECNO CAMON 12 Air, anybody can be a professional photographer.

The other features include the pastel and vibrant Aurora Gradient Design combining the feeling of pastel and vibrant through its gradient design and macroscopic carving texture, 32GB ROM + 3GB RAM space for smooth and fluent experience, 4000mAh long-lasting battery for longer time enjoy working or entertaining through CAMON 12 Air, as well as AR sticker covering 220+ facial features and supports identification across 120° for funny interaction and the special customized version of Manchester City Football Club is surprisingly built as amazing gift. Besides, the newly upgraded system offers smart life around you as well.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of TECNO Mobile.

Learn More: News Hub (bit.ly/2knv2WH) TECNO Facebook (Facebook.com/TECNOMobile) TECNO Instagram (Instagram.com/TECNOMobile) TECNO Twitter (Twitter.com/TECNOMobile) TECNO Community (bit.ly/2lUBncP)

Media filesDownload logo