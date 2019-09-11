Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

Download logo

In the coming days, Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar will lead a delegation on behalf of the Trump administration to the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC), Rwanda, and Uganda regarding one of the most serious global health challenges facing the world right now: the Ebola outbreak in the eastern DRC.

The ongoing Ebola outbreak in the DRC shows that deadly infectious diseases have the potential to endanger lives and disrupt economies, travel, and livelihoods. Since this outbreak began in August 2018, it has infected more than 3,000 people and more than 2,000 lives have been lost. President Trump and Secretary Azar are committed to ending the outbreak as quickly as possible. That is why responding to the outbreak, coordinating with and assisting the governments responding, and providing the necessary assistance has been the top global health priority for the Trump administration since August of 2018.

To further this work and assess the situation on the ground, Secretary Azar will be accompanied by Dr. Robert Redfield, Director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC); Dr. Anthony S. Fauci, Director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID); Garrett Grigsby, Director of the HHS Office of Global Affairs; Tim Ziemer, Senior Deputy Assistant Administrator of United States Agency for International Development (USAID); and staff of President Trump’s National Security Council.

In each country, they will meet with government officials, World Health Organization leadership and personnel, including Director General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, U.S. embassy personnel, and others to discuss the second deadliest Ebola outbreak on record and reaffirm U.S. support for combating the crisis, including the recent announcement that the U.S. will fund an additional year of Ebola vaccine manufacturing, the deployment of CDC personnel to the DRC, and ongoing support for a clinical trial of Ebola therapeutics.

Additional information and details regarding the delegation’s meetings and site visits will be forthcoming in news releases and social media posts.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Africa Regional Media Hub.