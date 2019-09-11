Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

From 28th to 30th of August, the Seventh Tokyo International Conference on African Development (TICAD 7) was held in Yokohama, Japan. The Algerian Prime Minister H.E. Mr. Noureddine BEDOUI, accompanied by the Minister of Foreign Affairs H.E. Mr. Sabri BOUKADOUM, participated in this important conference as a substitute for the Head of State H.E. Mr. Abdelkader BENSALAH. During the visit, H.E. Mr. Noureddine BEDOUI, the Prime Minister of Algeria met the Prime Minister of Japan Shinzo ABE, in the context of the summit meeting held on 28th of August 2019.

On 29th of August, the Prime Minister met members of the House of representatives in the Japan-AU Parliamentary Friendship Association (Mr. Ichiro AISAWA, Mr. Tadahiko ITO, Mr. Yoshitaka SAKURADA, Mr. Hideki MAKIHARA et Mr. Hiroyuki MIYAZAWA). Different subjects, particularly on the reinforcement of the bilateral cooperation, were discussed.

