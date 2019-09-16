Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

Treasurer-General of the African National Congress Mr Paul Mashatile will visit Singapore as the 68th Lee Kuan Yew Exchange Fellow from 17 to 24 September 2019.

2 Mr Mashatile will call on Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Finance Heng Swee Keat. He will be hosted to dinner by Senior Minister and Coordinating Minister for Social Policies Tharman Shanmugaratnam. He will also meet Minister for Foreign Affairs Dr Vivian Balakrishnan and other Cabinet Ministers. Lee Kuan Yew Exchange Fellowship (LKYEF) Chairman Lee Tzu Yang will host a welcome dinner in honour of Mr Mashatile.

3 During his visit, Mr Mashatile will attend site-visits and receive briefings by Singapore agencies. He will also attend a Meet-the-People Session.

4 Established in 1991, the LKYEF invites outstanding individuals to visit Singapore. The Fellows are chosen on the basis of their track records and extraordinary potential to contribute to the development of their nations and to bilateral relations with Singapore.

