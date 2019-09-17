Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

Africa Logistics Properties (ALP) (http://www.AfricaWareHouses.com/), a modern warehousing solutions company hosted a Supply Chain Networking Breakfast Forum in celebration of it’s second anniversary since the completion of phase one – ALP North at Tatu City’s Industrial Park. The event brought together key stakeholders in the Logistics and Supply Chain sector with the aim of generating industry solutions.

Speaking at the event, Africa Logistics Properties CEO Richard Hough said, “Since setting up operations in Kenya, we as an organisation have noticed various challenges in the East Africa’s Supply Chain ecosystem. We are delighted to have our first supply chain breakfast event as a way of creating dialogue to solve some of the key challenges many business’s experience within the Supply Chain ecosystem as well as align key international best practices that are relevant and can be applicable to the East African Region.”

He further added, “With ALP logistics centres we are able to provide a key part of the solution and improve distribution in Kenya by streamlining the supply chain and logistics processes. Through eliminating shipping and transportation challenges, establishing better ways of storing goods and the effective use of technology.”

Africa Logistics Properties’s flagship project 'ALP Nairobi North’ is Kenya’s first international standard grade-A logistics and distribution centre. The project consists of 47,000sqm of grade-A international standard warehousing on a 22-acre site. The first two phases of the ALP North park are over 82% leased and the third final phase of 19,600sqm was delivered in May 2019.

ALP Nairobi North won the Best Industrial Project in Africa award at the 2018 Africa Property Awards and also achieved the World Bank’s EDGE building sustainability certification – the very first industrial warehousing complex to achieve this benchmark in Africa.

In addition to ALP Nairobi North, ALP has also commenced construction of its second logistics and industrial project called ALP Nairobi West on a 49-acre site in Western Nairobi. ALP West is situated on the A104 highway towards Limuru, with planning approval for a 100,000 sqm logistics and distribution warehousing complex, the largest in East Africa. This second project aims to attract smaller more modern warehouse units, similar units at ALP North and specialized built to suit options for business’s seeking to move away from traditional land ownership to focusing on their core businesses.

ALP’s strategy is to identify demand-led investment opportunities within Africa that will generate strong returns for its shareholders through the development of industrial real estate projects whilst improving logistics and infrastructure in the markets in which ALP operates, according to Hough, a strategy that saw the company win Best Industrial & Logistics Development in 2018 at the Africa Property Investment Awards (API) held in South Africa.

Media Contact: Email: [email protected]

About Africa Logistics Properties (ALP): Africa Logistics Properties (ALP) (http://www.AfricaWareHouses.com/) is a specialist integrated property investment company that develops, acquires and owns class-A industrial and logistics properties in principal cities across Africa. ALP leverages its team throughout the region via a deep understanding of global customer and logistics demands, international best practices in warehousing design specifications, construction and property management along with local expertise in market dynamics, site selection and regulatory approvals. ALP is supported by global institutional shareholder investors and chairman Nicholas Ferguson CBE. The company is currently developing Nairobi’s first international grade-A logistics warehousing parks.

ALP was started by Toby Selman in 2016 to address the lack of modern warehousing and distribution centres across Africa. ALP’s strategy is to identify demand-led investment opportunities within Africa that will generate strong returns for its shareholders through the development of industrial real estate projects whilst improving logistics and infrastructure in the markets in which ALP operates.

The CEO Richard Hough of ALP was part of the founding management team of Raven Russia Plc, a London Stock Exchange listed property company that specialised in bringing modern warehousing infrastructure to Russia https://www.TheRavenPropertyGroup.com

