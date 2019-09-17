Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

Canon Inc. (Global.canon) announced today that during seven matches of Rugby World Cup 2019, to be held from September 20 to November 2, the company will provide highlight footage created by the Free Viewpoint Video System to the International Games Broadcast Services (IGBS). These video highlights feature viewpoints and angles not possible with conventional cameras, effectively conveying the thrill of such sports as rugby and delivering an experience that feels like being right on the field.

Canon will create Free Viewpoint Video content during all seven of the tournament matches to be held at the International Stadium Yokohama. Captured video footage will be curated into highlight reels that display the excitement and superb skill of each play from the ideal viewpoint and angle. Generated video will be provided to IGBS, who will then distribute the content to rights holders for broadcast, streaming, news, sports commentary programs and other forms of content viewing. In addition, content will be made available on the Canon homepage approximately 24 hours after the conclusion of each match.

Canon has continued to refine such aspects of the Free Viewpoint Video System as camera positioning, method of image capture, image-processing algorithms and hardware to achieve higher image quality and faster content generation workflows. The system is now capable of delivering high-quality, newsworthy content to broadcasters and content distributors. With the system, Canon is able to generate Free Viewpoint Video content and freely control its time and positioning. This technological evolution has been recognized by IGBS, thus laying the foundation for full-scale professional use by broadcasters.

Rugby World Cup 2019 matches to feature Free Viewpoint Video content

Date & Time

Venue

Match

Sep. 21 18:45~

International Stadium

Yokohama

New Zealand

v

South Africa

Sep. 22 16:45~

Ireland

v

Scotland

Oct. 12 17:15~

England

v

France

Oct. 13 19:45~

Japan

v

Scotland

Oct. 26 17:00~

Semi-final

Oct. 27 18:00~

Semi-final

Nov. 2 18:00~

Final

The Free Viewpoint Video System

The system comprises multiple high-resolution cameras set up around a stadium, which are connected to a network and controlled via software to simultaneously capture the game from multiple viewpoints. Afterward, image processing technology renders the videos as high-resolution 3D spatial data within which users can freely move a virtual camera around the 3D space, resulting in video that can be viewed from various different angles and viewpoints.

