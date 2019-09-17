Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

The Humanitarian Coordinator in the Central African Republic, Ms. Denise Brown, says the fighting in the northeastern town of Birao, Vakaga province has resulted in a crisis for the local population and is a clear violation of human rights. “Clashes in Birao over the past two weeks have resulted in families fleeing their homes to find refuge from the fighting; homes have reportedly been burned, and there has been looting,” she said.

Following the fighting on 1 September and then again on 14 September, over 13,000 people, mainly women and children, have been forced to flee their homes, seeking protection from the violence.

Despite the prevailing insecurity and access challenges, within 48 hours of the fighting on 1 September, humanitarian partners immediately deployed additional staff and transported by airlift emergency shelter materials, medicine, nutrition support and food. Currently three air bridges are operating each week. “Distributions must continue to ensure that the needs of the displaced population are provided for in the midst of conflict. Violence must stop in order to ensure the unimpeded delivery of aid,” said Ms. Brown.

The Humanitarian Coordinator calls on all parties to abide by their obligations under International Humanitarian Law and to protect civilians, civilian infrastructure and humanitarian personnel. She also appeals to donors to scale up urgent funding for humanitarian response in the CAR, as the number of people in dire need is expected to soar.

The 2019 CAR Humanitarian Response plan is less than half funded, with only $207.9 million received against the $430.7 million requested.

