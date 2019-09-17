Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

kwik Delivery (www.kwik.Delivery), a pioneering B2B, on-demand delivery platform operating in Lagos, Nigeria, is announcing today the release of its API to customers.

“The most frequent question we got since our launch last June is 'When are you guys going to release your API, so that we can integrate seamlessly your service ?'” declares Romain Poirot-Lellig, Founder & CEO of Africa Delivery Technologies, who operates the kwik platform.

“Thanks to this API, merchants and companies from all industrial sectors in need of rapid on-demand deliveries will be able to fully automate implementation of our last-mile, urban delivery solution and integrate it with e-procurement or e-commerce platforms” explains Olivier Decrock, co-founder and CTO of Africa Delivery Technologies.

“Any merchant with an e-commerce platform or just a POS can now integrate our on-demand service and benefit from the flexibility and reliability that are at the core of our values” adds Romain Poirot-Lellig, “and benefit from our rich set of features.”

The API can be found at http://plug.Kwik.Delivery.

Launched in Lagos, Nigeria, in June 2019, Kwik Delivery is an on-demand delivery platform focusing on the rich and diverse B2B and B2B2C market. It is developed and operated by French-Nigerian company Africa Delivery Technologies SAS. More information on www.Kwik.Delivery.

