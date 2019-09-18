Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

Edo State Girls and Kano State Boys Rugby Teams won the converted Seven – A – Side Rugby Gold Medals at the 5th National Youth Games at Ilorin on Sunday 15 September 3019.

In a tension soaked encounter, a highly determined Edo State Girls Rugby Team defeated Delta State Girls 10 – 5 with a last gasp sudden death try in extra time after both teams tied at 5-5 in normal regulation time.

The Boys match also went into extra time and was even more dramatic and emotional with the highly skilled Kano U15 boys scoring a well worked sudden death try from set piece again during extra to defeat a well organized and highly determined Delta State team 12-7.

The Medals table for Rugby event at the 5th National Youth Games saw newcomers such as Edo and Kano State clinching the Gold Medals in their first appearance.

Delta State won Silver Medals in the Boys and Girls events while Ogun State won Bronze in the girls event and Osun boys were Bronze medalist.

Meanwhile, the Ehibam Griefshare Foundation supported the rugby event by donating two big trophies for the Most Disciplined Teams of the championship. Lagos State Girls Rugby team won the Most Disciplined Girls Team, while Rivers State Boys team won the Most Disciplined boys Team of the Tournament.

Female Medals Table: Edo – Gold Delta – Silver Ogun – Bronze

Male Medals Table: Kano – Gold Delta – Silver Osun – Bronze

Most Disciplined Rugby Teams Award: Lagos Female Rugby Team and Rivers Male Rugby Teams respectively.

We sincerely thank the organisers – the Federal Ministry of Youth and Sports, the host University of Ilorin who are already institutionalising Rugby in its establishment with a Rugby Pitch through the effort of the Rugby Coach Alhaji Sulymon Angulu.

