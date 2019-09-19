Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

The video below is copyright free and can be used at will, without asking for authorization

Watch the video: https://www.youtube.com/embed/MWp-knhWRCg

#InsideTheHustle: From dealing with the Police to 'Landowners', Bolarinwa Kamson, the CEO of Nigeria's first food truck 'Urban Fuxion' took us on the journey that led him to start his food truck in the heart of Nigeria's megacity, Lagos.

Watch the video here: http://bit.ly/2moWHr8

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ringier Africa Digital Publishing (RADP).Media filesDownload logo