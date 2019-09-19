Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

We are deeply saddened to hear that many students lost their lives in a fire that took place at a boarding school where Muslim students attend in Paynesville, Liberia.

We wish Allah’s mercy upon those who lost their lives, convey our condolences to the families of the victims and to the people and Government of Liberia and wish speedy recovery to the wounded.

