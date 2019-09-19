Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

The Simbas squad taking on Zimbabwe on Saturday at 4:00pm at the Nakuru Athletics Club in the last 2019 Victoria Cup fixture was named on Thursday 19th September.

Kenya head into this match seeking to go back to their winning ways against Zimbabwe after suffering a 29-30 loss to the Sables in the first leg.

The Sables are first on the Victoria Cup log with 22 points after securing a much needed 41-5 win over Zambia last weekend while The Simbas are second with 16 points.

“It is always a special time for players, their clubs and families to earn a call up to the Simbas. There are those who have worked hard, but not made the team and they need to maintain their work ethic and focus.

We had hoped to continue to build momentum by maintaining consistency in selection. However a concussion injury to Samuel Asati means the man of the match from the Zambia match is not available. Indiscipline has led to the breaking of training protocols and as a result a number of the familiar faces have been dropped as we head to the last test match of the season,” said Head Coach Paul Odera.

Team Manager Jimmy Mnene added on to Odera’s comments saying, “My humble appeal to all the players in the country is that let us draw motivation from this world cup to propel us into the next by being better individuals on and off the pitch wanting more. The benchmark is where the country wants to go thus International standards of play and that is the only thing within our control.

The balance between youth and experience for the Simba’s will be key and the journey starts after the Zimbabwe test. Through this process, let us back the veterans and experienced as well as the young and inexperienced players. The game has progressed with today having six minutes ball in play higher in a match as compared to RWC 2015 with the same projected to increase by the next world cup. This will call for intensity and more in player conditioning. Players especially props have to be leaner and mean. What you lose in experience you gain in availability and agility. Thus, the risk has to be taken by striking a fine balance between the two set of players.’

Tickets are available at mtickets.com at Kshs. 500 for the regular and Kshs1,000/- for the VIP.

Postion

Surname

Name

Club

Current Age as of 18.09.2019

Caps prior to this game

Loose Head Prop

Njenga

Ian

Nondies RFC

19

1

Hooker

Francombe

Toby

Nondies RFC

21

5

Tighthead Prop

Thairu

Melvin

Kenya Harlequin F.C.

22

4

LH Lock

Mavala

Emmanuel

RC Orkan Sochaczew

27

6

TH Lock

Onsando

Malcolm (Co – Captain)

Kenya Harlequin F.C.

24

14

Backrow/6

Chisanga

Joshua

RC Orkan Sochaczew

26

30

Backrow/7

Akuei

Monate

Top Fry Nakuru RFC

21

5

Number 8

Musonye

Elkeans (Co-Captain)

Resolution Impala Saracens

24

15

Scrum half

Onsomu

Samson (Captain)

Resolution Impala Saracens

19

26

Flyhalf

Kuka

Charles

USIU RFC

22

5

11

Okwemba

Timothy

Menengai Oilers

19

0

Inside Centre

Okoth

John

Top Fry Nakuru RFC

26

2

Outside Center

Onyala

Vincent

K.C.B. RFC

22

0

14

Okwach

Geofrey

K.C.B. RFC

19

2

15

Odhiambo

Anthony

Resolution Impala Saracens

22

3

16

Mutuku

Frank

Nondies RFC

26

0

17

Koronya

Elisha

Kenya Harlequin F.C.

23

0

18

Masheti

Ian

Resolution Impala Saracens

19

0

19

Juma

Brian

Kabras Sugar RFC

27

0

20

Were

Samuel

Menengai Oilers

19

0

21

Robinson

Barry

Kabras Sugar RFC

20

0

22

Omondi

Tony

Stanbic Mwamba RFC

24

0

23

Kimwele

Michael

K.C.B. RFC

21

0

22

118

