Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

Download logo

The European Union Ambassador to Kenya, Mr Simon Mordue is on his first visit to Laikipia County from 20 – 21 September 2019, to visit ongoing European Union projects with the County government and the Food and Agriculture Organisation of the UN (FAO.) During the two day visit, Ambassador Mordue will engage with county and national government officials, NGOs and local business representatives. He is scheduled to visit several projects including:

Visit to the Instruments for Devolution Advice and Support (IDEAS) Funded Kinamba Maize Storage Facility, 20th September 2019

Ambassador Mordue will tour the Maize Storage Facilities Project which is jointly implemented by Laikipia County Government, Ministry of Devolution and the European Union. Through the IDEAS programme, the EU contributes to the implementation of the Devolution process by providing grants of Ksh.110 million each to 15 select Counties for implementation of Local Economic Development projects identified from the County Integrated Development Plans.

Ahead of the visit Ambassador Mordue said:

“This project on maize storage and driers will reduce post-harvest losses by 50 percent and increase earnings to farmers from the current Ksh1450 per bag to Ksh.2900. We are a strong supporter of Devolution that is why we are partnering with Laikipia County Government and the Ministry of Devolution to implement this project.”

Laikipia County Governor, Ndiritu Muriithi said:

“We are honoured to be the first county outside Nairobi to welcome EU Ambassador Mordue. Laikipia is lucky to have been among the 15 counties that received the EU Funding under the IDEAS programme; this project will have a real impact in improving the livelihoods of Laikipia residents.”

Through this support, the project will put in place two standard maize storage facilities and upgrade one existing facility, install three maize driers and train over a thousand maize producers in post-harvest technologies. The project will also put in place effective and efficient committees to manage the three storage facilities.

Meeting with the Chamber of Commerce leaders

The Ambassador will pay a courtesy call to the leadership of the Laikipia County Chapter of the Kenya National Chamber of Commerce and Industries.

Courtesy call to the Governor of Laikipia

The Ambassador will pay a courtesy call to the Governor of Laikipia, Hon Ndiritu Mureithi, at the Governor's office. He will also meet the County Commissioner, Mr Daniel Nyameti.

Launch and hand over of the GIS Lab and refurbished Land Registry with FAO

The Geographic Information System (GIS) Laboratory and the refurbished land registry will be launched and handed-over in Laikipia County on the 21st of September 2019.

The Land Governance Programme is a European Union funded programme implemented by Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO), the Ministry of Lands and Physical Planning (MoLPP), the National Land Commission (NLC), the National Government and beneficiary County Governments which include Tana River, Turkana, West Pokot, Baringo, Marsabit, Samburu, Laikipia and Nandi.

Ahead of the visit, Ambassador Mordue said:

“I will visit the areas covered under the Conservation Agriculture farming System that promotes maintenance of a permanent soil cover. Through the EU's intervention, over 90,000 farmers in 3,400 farmer groups in Kenya have been reached with extension messages. This project, which is now closing, has been implemented in Arid and Semi-Arid counties including Laikipia, Machakos, Makueni, Embu, Kitui, Tharaka, Kwale and Kilifi.”

FAO Kenya County Representative, Gabriel Rugalema said:

“FAO will continue to be a key partner in land governance in Kenya because we believe that better governance is the foundation of rapid but equitable development. FAO is currently supporting nine counties in various aspects of land governance including development of county spatial plans (CSPs) and implementation of subsequent development programmes.”

The refurbished land registry aims to support the county in efficient management, storage, digitization and administration of land records.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of EU Delegation to Kenya.