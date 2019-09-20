Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

Three new ambassadors to Norway presented their letters of credence to His Majesty King Harald V on 19 September 2019.

The ambassadors are:

Ambassador of Ireland, H.E. Mr Keith McBean Ambassador of the Republic of Namibia, H.E. Mr George Mbanga Liswaniso (resident in Stockholm) Ambassador of Malaysia, H.E. Mrs Nur Ashikin Binti Mohd Taib (resident in Stockholm) Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Royal Norwegian Ministry of Foreign Affairs.Media filesDownload logo