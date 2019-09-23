Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

Canon Central and North Africa (CCNA) (www.Canon-CNA.com), a global leader in imaging solutions, closed off another successful edition of the Canon Discovery Week by awarding prizes to some of its customers who entered the Win Big Jibambe Dubai competition.

Helping photo enthusiasts to create great vocations, improve their technical skills, develop their creativity, discover new cameras and above all exchange with Canon experts or its retailers, are the key goals of Canon Discovery Week. This event was marked by interactions including Canon Academy photography workshops, a celebration of renowned wildlife photographers, and in-store consumer offers designed to introduce more people to Canon technology.

This second edition of Canon Discovery Week was a great success with drawing many Kenyan photography enthusiasts. The launch of Win Big Jibambe Dubai raffle competition during the discovery week also attracted a high number of entries. To participate, the rule was simple: all people had to do was fill out a registration form at participating Canon retailer’s outlet. A draw was then carried out presided over by an official from Betting Control and Licensing Board. The three lucky winners of the prizes are:

-Grand prize: trip to Dubai – Ms. Kabale Daud Abdi -2nd Prize: Canon EOS 250D – Mr. Didier Allely-Ferme -3rd prize: G3411 Printer – Mr. Philip Musili

Amine Djouahra, Sales & Marketing Director – B2C, Canon Central and North Africa, concluded: “For the second Canon Discovery Week we have achieved even greater success than last year. We were able to bring this exciting event through the support of our Kenya team, partners and retailers. I am very pleased to confirm that we can already look forward to a third edition next year in 2020. I warmly thank all our Kenyan customers for their participation in this event. It is through these exchanges that we get to know each other better and allows us to think of ever more innovative solutions that meet customer expectations”.

