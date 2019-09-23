Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

The Secretary-General met with H.E. Mr. Moussa Faki Mahamat, Chairperson of the African Union Commission. The two leaders reaffirmed their commitment to reinforce the cooperation between the two organisations to advance peace and development on the continent.

