By Michael R. Pompeo, Secretary of State

On behalf of the Government of the United States of America, I offer congratulations to the Government and people of Mali on your country’s 59th Independence Day.

The United States and Mali enjoy a strong partnership based on shared goals of strengthening democracy, promoting security, and increasing economic growth. The United States remains committed to supporting Mali as you work to fully implement the Agreement for Peace and Reconciliation. Mali’s rich history and culture have enriched the world. The United States appreciates our close friendship with the Malian people.

On this anniversary of Mali’s independence, the United States reaffirms our commitment to our long-lasting partnership and continued friendship.

