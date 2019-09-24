Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

Michael R. Pompeo, Secretary Of State

On behalf of the United States, I congratulate the people of Guinea-Bissau on the 46th anniversary of your independence.

The United States – Guinea-Bissau relationship is strong and growing. Together we are working to promote health, education, security, and good governance in Guinea-Bissau. We applaud the people of Guinea-Bissau for their efforts to promote democracy and strengthen institutions, and look forward to a free, fair, and peaceful presidential election on November 24.

Once again, congratulations on your national day.

