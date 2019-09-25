Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

The Ministry of Mines and Hydrocarbons of Equatorial Guinea applauds the work of all parties who contributed to the resounding success of the Bioko Island Malaria Elimination Program (BIMEP). During the 74th session of the General Assembly of the United Nations, the project won the Concordia P3 Impact Award in two categories – the Jury Prize for Best Program and Audience Award.

BIMEP is the result of a public-private partnership between oil companies Marathon Oil, Noble Energy and Atlantic Methanol Production Company (AMPCO), the MCDI non-governmental organization, the Ikara Health Institute and Swiss Tropical and Public Health Institute, the Sanaria company’s Research Institute and the Ministry of Health and Social Welfare of Equatorial Guinea.

H.E. Gabriel Mbaga Obiang Lima, the Minister of Mines and Hydrocarbons of Equatorial Guinea said: “The success of BIMEP is a milestone in the history of the development of the Equatorial Guinean people, and an example for all the people of the world who suffer the scourge of malaria. Above all, it is a symbol of the cooperation and commitment of the companies Marathon Oil, Noble Energy and AMPCO, historical partners of Equatorial Guinea, in ensuring the socioeconomic development of the country. BIMEP is a reflection of the type of public-private partnerships that make the development of the oil industry work for the benefit of the people of Africa.”

Fifteen years since its creation, BIMEP achieved a multitude of milestones in the health sector, reducing mortality for children under 5 years old by 63%, the prevalence of malaria infection by 76%, reducing severe anemia attributable to malaria in children under 5 years old by 90% and decreasing moderate and severe anemia in pregnant women by 77%.

BIMEP has also laid the groundwork for introducing the world’s first malaria vaccine, through the Equatoguinean Malaria Vaccine Initiative (EGMVI). The initiative has successfully completed three clinical trials of the PfSPZ vaccine that demonstrate that the vaccine is safe, tolerable and immunogenic in adults and youth. The PfSPZ vaccine aims to be the first authorized malaria vaccine, and the first live parasite vaccine against any disease. BIMEP partners expect that by 2025, vaccine interventions and projects will totally eradicate malaria from Equatorial Guinea.

