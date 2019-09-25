Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

Tired of squinting your eyes to view photos, watch videos, play mobile games or other media on your smartphone? Recent leaks and reports gathered reveal that global premier mobile phone brand TECNO Mobile (http://www.TECNO-mobile.com) is gearing up to launch its SPARK 4 series. Leaked information shows that this time, SPARK 4 is coming back with a bigger, larger and brighter smartphone display.

Several images showcase TECNO’s pursuing the extreme frame with super full view screen and obviously higher edge-to-edge ratio, guess, SPARK 4 series at least with 90% perfect edge-to-edge ratio. Leaked information reveals that SPARK 4 takes unprecedented step of adopting 6.6″ Dot Notch Screen, giving the users the true super full view experience. TECNO SPARK 4 have surfaced online and based on what can be seen, the SPARK 4 is truly debuting a phenomenal screen technology in Africa.

With the option of a larger display, the upcoming SPARK 4 is touted to become more versatile for productivity and entertainment purposes, which would bring a more comfortable viewing experience for users.

On the question of aesthetics, the new TECNO Spark 4 is surely not going to be a slouch as images revealed so far portrays that the device will be one of the slimmest devices ever made.

Needless to say, this anticipated device will deliver an all-round performance as TECNO mobile has notably launched some of the best smartphones in 2019 with outstanding performances and compelling specifications. The Spark 4 is expected to launch sometime on September XXX.

What do you think of the rumored SPARK 4 specs and what are you most excited about? Let’s stay tuned.

