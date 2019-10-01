Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

National oil and utility companies of Equatorial Guinea, Algeria, South Sudan, Senegal, South Africa, Lesotho and Guinea will gather at the 2019 Africa Oil & Power (AOP) (https://AfricaOilandPower.com/) conference and exhibition; South Africa’s biggest energy organizations including CEF Group of companies, Sasol, IPP Office and the Department of Mineral Resources and Energy join the AOP line-up; AOP 2019 will be hosted under the theme #MakeEnergyWork and will take place at the CTICC1 in Cape Town, South Africa on October 9-11. Learn more and register now at www.AOP2019.com.

On October 9-11, South Africa’s Department of Mineral Resources and Energy (DMRE) and CEF Group and its subsidiaries will join Africa’s national energy leaders at the fourth annual Africa Oil & Power (AOP) conference and exhibition, which will take place at the CTICC 1 in Cape Town, South Africa.

Anchored by the theme #MakeEnergyWork, the three-day AOP conference will facilitate key discussions on how and why the energy sector should be at the center of Africa’s economic growth plans. In doing this, AOP will task industry chiefs with discussing key topics including Africa’s renewable energy sector, the future of exploration and production, the role of natural gas in the continent’s energy mix, the importance of developing and improving local content in the energy sector and the role of national oil companies in driving development.

Representing South Africa’s energy sector, CEF Group; PetroSA; the South African National Energy Development Institute (Sanedi); the Petroleum Agency of South Africa (PASA); the South African Gas Development Company (iGas); the Strategic Fuel Fund (SFF) and the Independent Power Producer (IPP) Office will share their outlook on the role the energy sector stands to play in the country’s economic development. Home to over half of the country’s IPP projects, the Northern Cape province represented by the MEC for Finance, Economic Development and Tourism will also join the AOP 2019 program alongside global integrated energy and chemical company, Sasol.

From around the continent, AOP 2019 will welcome large ministerial delegations from Senegal, Equatorial Guinea, South Sudan, Algeria, Lesotho, Guinea, Gambia and South Africa. Each country will be led by its respective petroleum minister and the heads of national oil companies.

National oil and utility companies speaking at and attending AOP 2019 include:

Equatorial Guinea’s GEPetrol, led by General Director Antonio Oburu, alongside H.E. Gabriel Mbaga Obiang Lima, Minister of Mines and Hydrocarbons. South Sudan’s Nilepet, alongside H.E. Awow Daniel Chuang, Minister of Petroleum. The Republic of Guinea’s ONAP, led by General Director Famourou Kourouma, alongside H.E. Abdoulaye Magassouba, Minister of Mines and Geology. Algeria’s NOC Sonatrach and national gas and electricity company Sonelgaz, the latter led by CEO Chaher Boulakhras. Senegal’s Cos-Petrogaz and Petrosen, led by Permanent Secretary, Ousmane N’diaye and Managing Director, Mamadou Faye respectively. The Senegal delegation will be led by the President of the Republic. South Africa’s CEF Group led by Acting CEO, Kholly Zono, alongside H.E. Gwede Mantashe, Minister of Mineral Resources and Energy.

The AOP 2019 conference is hosted in partnership with South Africa’s Department of Mineral Resources and Energy, the South African Chamber of Commerce and Industry, the South African Oil & Gas Alliance and the Durban Chamber of Commerce and Industry.

Learn more about the event and buy your delegate pass at www.AOP2019.com.

