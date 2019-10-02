Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

APO Group (APO-opa.com), the leading Pan-African communications consultancy and press release distribution service, is proud to have been an official sponsor at the Lux Afrique Nigerian Independence Dinner at Claridge’s Hotel in the heart of London last night.

This was the fourth annual staging of the event celebrating Nigerian excellence on the global stage. Organised by Lux Afrique (LuxAfrique.net), the luxury lifestyle platform dedicated to Africa, the guestlist represented the crème de la crème of the British and international Nigerian community.

Stars of sport, fashion and entertainment rubbed shoulders with distinguished guests such as Nigerian High Commissioner, His Excellency, Ambassador George Adesola Oguntade to celebrate 59 years of Nigerian independence.

High profile attendees recognised for their contribution to the promotion of Nigeria in the UK included Love Island’s Ovie Soko, actor Charles Venn, former World Champion and Olympic athlete Kriss Akabusi and footballer Peter Odemwingie.

Also in attendance were boxer Richard Riakporhe, Capital XTRA radio presenter Yinka Bokinni, Kojo Annan (son of former UN Secretary General Kofi Annan), Top Boy actor Kola Bokinni and singer Banky “W” Wellington.

The event began with a red-carpet welcome, followed by dinner, speeches and spellbinding performances by DJ Fasida and renowned Afrobeat musician Dele Sosimi and his band. There was also an exhibition of the latest iconic diamond jewellery from legendary fashion house Chanel.

For APO Group, who sponsored the event alongside the FCMB UK bank and fashion brand Marina Rinaldi, this celebration of African excellence and success epitomises their philosophy of promoting African business, culture and development on a global scale and connecting African people from all walks of life.

Boasting the largest economy on the continent – as well as the two wealthiest individuals in Africa, Aliko Dangote and Mike Adenuga – Nigeria is an emerging power on the global stage.

According to Bloomberg (https://bloom.bg/2oApR7u), demand for luxury goods in the country is higher than ever due to significantly increased prosperity. They cite a report predicting that the number of ultra-high-net-worth individuals in Nigeria will rise 90% by 2024 – and global luxury brands are starting to take notice, with Cartier, Dolce & Gabbana and Gucci among companies establishing a presence in Lagos in recent years.

The Independence Dinner is a chance to inspire the next generation of Nigerians to emulate that success. Last night’s event featured a ‘silent auction’, with guests keen to remember their roots and support people back home. The main beneficiary this year is Lagos Food Bank (https://www.LagosFoodBank.org/) which helps people in deprived areas of Nigeria with basic food and supplies.

“The Nigerian Independence dinner is always one of the highlights of the calendar,” said Lux Afrique founder and event host Alexander Amosu. “It is inspiring to have so many people from diverse industries come together to celebrate Nigerian spirit and entrepreneurship. Most importantly, it is a great opportunity to network, share stories and showcase the very best of our wonderful nation.”

“This is a fantastic event for APO Group to be part of,” said APO Group Chairman and Founder, Nicolas Pompigne-Mognard. “Lux Afrique events highlight the success of Africans and positive developments across the continent, and we feel passionate about helping them tell these compelling stories to new audiences around the world. It is a privilege for us to be able to share in tonight’s celebrations and promote African excellence”.

About Lux Afrique: LUX AFRIQUE (LuxAfrique.net) is a high-end multimedia platform for marketing and promoting luxury brands, targeting audiences on the African continent. LUX AFRIQUE aims to be the driving partner of any luxury brand entering the African market.

We understand African consumer needs and can introduce luxury-focused brands to the high-net-worth (HNW) consumer markets growing throughout Africa. Our selective process means we have over 500 HNW individuals from across Africa on our database, each earning a minimum of USD $1,000,000 annually.

According to a report by KPMG, the number of African millionaires is set to rise by 53% to 257,519 by 2024, thus setting the tone for big business in Africa. This increase indicates a pronounced shift in lifestyle trends and a growing need for a narrative to the transformation.

About APO Group: Founded in 2007, the leading Pan-African communications consultancy and press release distribution service (APO-opa.com) in Africa and the Middle East. We assist private and public organizations in sharpening their reputation and increasing their brand equity in target countries. As trusted partner, our role is to leverage the power of media and build bespoke strategies that enable organizations to produce a real and measurable impact in Africa and the Middle East and outside the regional frontiers. The trust and recognition that have been granted to APO Group by global and multinational companies, governments and NGOs inspires us to continuously enhance our value proposition within Africa & Middle East to better cater to our clients’ needs. Among our prestigious clients: Facebook, Dangote Group, GE, Uber, Microsoft, Nokia, Mara Group, PwC, DHL, Marriott Group, Sage, Ecobank, Iflix, Jumia, Samsung, Total, Merck, Société Générale, L'Oréal, Oracle, Philips, Barclays, MoneyGram, Ernst & Young, Orange …

Headquarters: Lausanne, Switzerland | Offices in Senegal, Dubai and Hong Kong For further information, please visit our website: https://APO-opa.com/

