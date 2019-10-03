Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

Download logo

Facebook (https://www.facebook.com/), in partnership with Teleperformance, has announced the opening of its first Small Business Group (SBG) Operations Centre in Lagos, Nigeria, which will provide outsourced support to all English speaking advertisers across Sub-Saharan Africa.

The centre will support advertisers across the region through its Advocacy, Community & Education (ACE) programme, which aims to build engaged communities who are growing their businesses, organizations and communities through social media. The SMEs in this programme will have the opportunity to attend online trainings, and for those in Nigeria face-to-face trainings, that will focus on how to leverage mobile and social media to build brand awareness, increase sales and connect more meaningfully with customers. It will serve as a networking opportunity where SMEs will be invited to join online Facebook Groups, and have the opportunity to learn from Community Managers, share knowledge and expertise.

Meanwhile through its Marketing Expert sales programs which will support businesses in 34 countries across Sub-Saharan Africa, SMEs will receive consultative digital marketing advice from local expert agents, supporting them to find new customers and grow their businesses using Facebook and Instagram. SMEs who take part in this program will also receive scheduled phone calls with marketing experts to create personalized and localised marketing plans that accelerate the growth and development of their businesses.

Commenting, Adaora Ikenze, Head of Public Policy, Anglophone West Africa said: “With over 90 million businesses globally using Facebook to find new customers, hire employees and engage with their communities, digital skills and harnessing those skills, is now ever more important. At Facebook, we’re deeply invested in supporting communities like SMBs/SMEs across the country, and our investment with the SBG Operations Centre further highlights our ongoing commitment to Nigeria, as well as the African continent.”

Managed and operated by Facebook’s partner, Teleperformance, the opening of the centre, which began operating from mid-July has created full-time jobs for over 35 people.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Facebook.

Media Contact: Idea Engineers PR agency for Facebook in South Africa [email protected]