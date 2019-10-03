Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

We are saddened by the terrorist attacks that took place in Mali against a military camp in Boulkessi and military troops in Mondoro, claiming many lives and leaving several soldiers and civilians injured.

We condemn these heinous attacks, wish Allah’s mercy upon those who lost their lives, speedy recovery to the wounded and offer our condolences to the brotherly people and Government of Mali.

