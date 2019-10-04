Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

Keeping media outlets alive and profitable is a pressing issue for publishers, managers, and journalists in Cameroon. Responding to this issue in light of the importance of a strong and independent press for a healthy society, the U.S. Embassy recently sent 10 media professionals to the United States for in-depth training on the business of media sustainability and ethics in journalism. On September 27, they gathered at the Embassy to share their lessons learned and brainstorm new approaches with others in their field. At the close of the session, Deputy Chief of Mission Vernelle Fitzpatrick encouraged participants to apply what they had learned and emphasized that publishers should ensure that journalists have a supportive, stable work environment so they can perform their valuable work for society without distraction over things like salaries and benefits.

