The United Nations Office for West Africa and the Sahel (UNOWAS), the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) and UNWOMEN in partnership with the Government of the Republic of The Gambia, the United Nations Development Program (UNDP), the United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA), the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR), the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO), Article 19, the G5 Sahel and the Mano River Union (MRU) are organizing on Tuesday 08 October 2019 in Banjul (The Gambia), the Regional Open Day on the implementation of the United Nations Security Council Resolution 1325 (2000) on Women, Peace and Security.

Chaired by HE Adama Barrow, President of the Republic of The Gambia, the open day will be an opportunity for the Special Representative of the United Nations Secretary-General for West Africa and the Sahel, Mr. Mohamed Ibn Chambas, to discuss with women and young leaders of the region the challenges and synergies needed for an effective implementation of the Resolutions 1325 (2000) and subsequent in the region.

In preparation of the commemoration of the 20th anniversary of UNSC Resolution 1325 scheduled for 2020, the 2019 edition of the regional open house will be devoted to of the implementation and perspectives of the Resolution 1325 (2000) and subsequent resolutions on West Africa and the Sahel the assessment the implementation and the perspectives of the Resolution 1325 (2000) and subsequent resolutions on West Africa and the Sahel.

Journalists and representatives of news agencies are invited to cover the opening ceremony of the Open Day, which will see the participation of:

HE Adama Barrow, President of the Republic of The Gambia Mr. Mohamed Ibn Chambas, Special Representative of the United Nations Secretary General for West Africa and the Sahel, Mr. Jean Claude Brou, President of the ECOWAS Commission Ms. Medina A. WESSEH ESQ., Secretary General of the MRU

Where: Hotel Coral Beach (Banjul – The Gambia)

When: Tuesday, 8 October 2019, 8:30 a.m.

Contacts: Kouider Zerrouk, UNOWAS, – [email protected]

