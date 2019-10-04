Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

Download logo

HE President of the Sovereign Council of the Republic of Sudan Lieutenant General Abdel Fattah Al Burhan met with HE Ambassador of the State of Qatar to Sudan Abdulrahman bin Ali Al Kubaisi.

During the meeting, HE the Ambassador conveyed the greetings of HH the Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani to the President of the Council and his wishes of good health and success to him and to the Sudanese people continued progress and development.

For his part, HE the President of the Sudan's Sovereign Council entrusted HE the Ambassador to conveyed his greetings to HH the Amir, wishing His Highness good health and happiness and the Qatari people further progress and prosperity.

During the meeting, they reviewed bilateral relations between the two countries and ways of enhancing them.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Foreign Affairs of The State of Qatar.