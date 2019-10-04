Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

As part of our effort to support English-language learning in Chad, the U.S. Embassy invited English Language Specialist Lynn Zimmerman to N’Djamena to work with professors at King Faisal University. The one-week training was designed to help develop an English-teaching curriculum, including strategies for teaching English to university students. Our thanks to the professors for their excellent participation and to the University for hosting Dr. Zimmerman. For resources and advice about teaching English, please visit https://americanenglish.state.gov.

