The Government has proposed an allocation of NOK 835.4 million for stabilisation efforts in countries affected by conflict and crisis. This is an increase of NOK 129.5 million

‘The many and protracted humanitarian crises in the world today are putting pressure on the humanitarian system, and there is a need for a more long-term approach. That is why we are seeking to strengthen the coordination of short-term and long-term aid efforts in countries and regions in fragile situations. This is in line with one of the main priorities of the Government’s humanitarian strategy,’ said Minister of Foreign Affairs Ine Eriksen Søreide.

The increased allocation will primarily be used to provide support to Syrian refugees in Lebanon and Jordan. The funding will help to meet the refugees’ needs for more long-term support. In addition, the funding will go towards efforts to strengthen the capacity of Lebanon and Jordan to deal with the long-term presence of refugees in their respective countries. The funding will gradually be shifted from humanitarian aid towards stabilisation support.

‘The Government will continue to give priority to efforts to promote stabilisation in Iraq, in areas previously controlled by ISIL. Our aim is to ensure that more internally displaced people can return to these areas and to prevent ISIL from regaining a foothold in the country,’ Ms Eriksen Søreide said.

The funding will support efforts to promote stability, prevent conflict, reduce fragility, and increase resilience at the local level. In addition, some of the funding will go towards efforts to address the causes of migration.

The Government is giving priority to countries and regions in the belt of fragility that runs from the Sahel in the west, via North Africa, the Horn of Africa, and the Middle East, to Pakistan.

