Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

Download logo

The new Permanent Representative of Liberia to the United Nations (Vienna), Youngor Sevelee Telewoda, presented her credentials today to the Director-General of the United Nations Office at Vienna (UNOV), Yury Fedotov.

During her career, Ms. Telewoda, who is also Ambassador to Germany, has served in various capacities, among them:

Ambassador to Germany with co-accreditation to Austria, Denmark, Finland, Norway and Sweden (2018-present); Ambassador to Japan with co-accreditation to Indonesia, Malaysia, New Zealand, Philippines, Republic of Korea, Singapore and Thailand (2011-2017); Ambassador to Belgium, the European Union, Luxembourg and the Netherlands (2003-2010); Chargé d' Affaires, a.i., Embassy in Brussels (1993-2002); Minister Counsellor, Permanent Mission to the United Nations, New York (1985-1992); and Assistant Budget Director (Administration) Bureau of the Budget, Libera (1984-1985).

Ms. Telewoda is a member of the Board of Directors of the Angie Brooks International Centre for Women Empowerment and Leadership.

Ms. Telewoda holds a Master of Business Administration from Pace University, New York and a Bachelor’s Degree in Business Administration (Management) from the University of Liberia, Monrovia.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of United Nations Information Service Vienna (UNIS).