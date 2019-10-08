Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

On October 8, 2019, in Cairo, the Belarusian delegation consisting of representatives of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Ministry of Agriculture and Food, the State Customs Committee partook in the third round of negotiations on the Free Trade Agreement between the member states of the Eurasian Economic Union and the Arab Republic of Egypt.

Negotiations will last until October 10, 2019.

