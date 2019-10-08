Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

People are used to spending several hours every day on mobile phones now, and screen is the first entry into a smartphone, while a big screen is essential for better user experience. In response to this situation, many manufacturers are looking for different screen displays or bigger screen to improve the user experience. However, most big screen or emerging display smartphone would charge higher price for the latest technology.

Now, with the launch of TECNO SPARK (https://www.TECNO-mobile.in) 4, the user can get a big screen smartphone at 130USD. This time, TECNO SPARK 4 takes unprecedented step of adopting 6.52″ Dot Notch Screen, giving the user the true super full view experience. The device also flaunts a near 90% screen-to-body ratio; this makes the smartphone a beauty to behold and the world explored through TECNO SPARK 4 would be much broader and more wonderful. Its extra screen size makes gaming and video viewing an incredible experience.

SPARK 4 is developed by TECNO, the most influencing smartphone manufacturer in Africa. And the other 6.52″ Dot Notch Screen product from TECNO is TECNO CAMON 12, which is popular for its excellent any angle camera and the price is much higher than that of TECNO SPARK 4.

TECNO has continually displayed utmost creativity by fusing the latest smartphone technology with a touch of class to enable users live seamlessly. This has in turn helped the smartphone giant achieve unfathomable success in many regions across the world.

The level of consistency from TECNO over the years is nothing short of amazing. With them- it is always go Bigger, Better or go home.

TECNO has a way of thrilling us every now and then- this is evident in the newly launched trendy TECNO Spark 4. Besides of the big screen, TECNO SPARK 4 flaunts several new and improved specifications especially its 13MP TRIPLE REAR AI bright camera- Sounds impressive huh??

Well, get ready to be wowed more because that is not all.

The new TECNO Spark 4 triple rear camera, which consists of 13MP (HD camera, Aperture F/1.8) +2MP (depth camera) +AI lens cameras are fixed with the aim to take flawlessly great photos in any lighting condition. Photos and selfies taken by TECNO SPARK 4 would be much more impressive and attractive under any scenarios. Newly upgraded algorithm “AI Camera 2.0” brings AI HDR, AI Scene Detection and more amazing photography functions. Even in back light scenarios, TECNO SPARK 4 could still be brighter and clearer, avoiding overexposure of the light parts and clearly showcasing dark details. Sticking with the essence of AI Bright Camera, TECNO SPARK 4 breaks through the limitation and hides its flashlights in the dot notch screen. Fearless of the night, the user would always be the shining star in the photo.

In addition, TECNO SPARK 4 is running on 4G network. With 4G, the user would always be the first one to know the latest news and trend in this speedy developing era. Using 4G network on TECNO SPARK 4, effectively reduce wait time when surfing the social media or watching video, touching more fun with less waiting. With other features such as: 4000mAh battery, Android 9.0 Quad core 2.0GHz Processor, Face Unlock 2.0, fingerprint sensor etc., It really does not get better than this.

The TECNO Spark 4 bridges the gap between affordability and premium quality, it enables its user live the best lifestyle through its innovative features and amazingly, it’s made for everybody and anybody across all social economic class – all you need to do is step out right now to get yourself one!

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of TECNO Mobile.Media filesDownload logo