Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

Download logo

On October 5, 2019, His Excellency Mr. Momodou TANGARA, Minister of Foreign Affairs, International Cooperation and Gambians Abroad and His Excellency Mr. Tatsuo ARAI, Ambassador of Japan to The Gambia signed the Exchange of Notes within the framework of Japan’s Food Assistance Program. It is expected that Gambia's food security will be improved by Japanese government providing people with rice to satisfy their nutritional needs.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Embassy of Japan in Gambia.