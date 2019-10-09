Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

Download logo

The Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Maldives, His Excellency Abdulla Shahid has extended greetings and felicitations to the Government and the people of Uganda on the occasion of its Independence Day, in a message to His Excellency Sam Kahamba Kutesa, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Uganda.

Minister’s message reads as follows: “It gives me great pleasure to extend warm greetings and sincere good wishes to Your Excellency, the Government and the people of Uganda, on the jubilant occasion of your Independence Day. It is my sincere hope that the friendly relations that exist between our two countries will continue to flourish in the coming years. Please accept, Excellency, the assurances of my highest consideration.”

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Maldives.