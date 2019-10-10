Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

Download logo

By Global Media Makers on the margins of the Marrakesh International Film Festival, December 7-9, 2019

Attention filmmakers! Film Independent is back with a 4-day workshop on “Creative Producing, Distribution & Pitching”: Best Practices to reach your Audience, organized under the Global Media Makers program. The workshop will take place next December in Marrakech on the margins of the Marrakesh International Film Festival and will be led by prominent American experts in the film industry. This program is open to early to mid-career directors and producers.

Curriculum Objectives:

● To provide mid-career Algerian producers an overview of U.S. independent film financing strategies and explore how these practices can be applied in the Algerian context

● To provide a platform for open discussion about the challenges facing producers in Algeria and how to build a sustainable career as a producer

● To provide an overview of traditional and alternative distribution models, including streaming platforms

● To provide participants the opportunity to workshop their pitch, discuss their projects and receive feedback from mentors and peers

“Creative Producing” Best Practices to Reach your Audience Workshop (PDF 20kb) – December 7-9, 2019 Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Embassy of the United States in Algiers, Algeria.