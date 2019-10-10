Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

The Special Representative of the Secretary-General and Head of the United Nations Office for West Africa and the Sahel (UNOWAS), Mohamed Ibn Chambas, concluded today a three-day visit to the Republic of The Gambia during which the reiterated the full support of the United Nations to help the Gambian people consolidate peace and development.

During his visit, the Special Representative of the Secretary-General was received in audience by the President of The Gambia, H.E. Adama Barrow. He participated in the tenth edition of the Open Day on Gender, Women, Youth, Peace and Security on the implementation of the UN Security Council Resolution 1325 (2000) and subsequent resolutions in West Africa and the Sahel; and also had several meetings with government officials, political leaders, civil society representatives, diplomatic corps, UN country team, and development partners.

During his consultations, Mohamed Ibn Chambas underscored the importance of moving forward with the reform process in accordance with timelines that will allow the international community to continue to support The Gambia. “we remain engaged and committed to support The Gambia in its efforts towards consolidating peace and development,” said Ibn Chambas.

In this regard, he commended the Government of The Gambia about the progress being made in the reform processes which are necessary to lay the foundations for a democratic and prosperous Gambia.

