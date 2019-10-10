Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

In the world of internet-of- everything, speed defines the winner. Talk about a device that captures the unswerving attention of the crowd when put on display leaving everyone enthralled and in awe of the speed, the TECNO SPARK 4 is all of that and more.

First, SPARK 4 is running on 4G internet, which enabled the user always be the first one to know the latest news and trend in this speedy developing era. Using 4G network on SPARK 4, effectively reduce wait time when surfing the social media or watching video, touching more fun with less waiting.

The strong storage equipment enables TECNO SPARK 4 more space and long-time lasting for faster running. TECNO SPARK 4 combines a super-fast network with a state-of-the-art 2.0GHz Quad-Core Processor, which presents lower power consumption and faster running speed. 32GB ROM offers user more space for photos, music, videos and files storage while 2GB RAM means a faster and more fluent user experience with our system. The 4000mAh big battery allows user more time connecting with the world. This guarantees an all-around speed and allows users to connect with the world faster from anywhere at any time.

The SPARK 4 debuts a 6.52 inched Dot Notch Screen with a screen to body ratio of 90%, packed in a beautifully crafted Ultra-thin outer frame. This combination enhances easy handling of the device and equally makes gaming and viewing into a whole new, utterly pleasing experience. A bigger screen stimulates the user to explore more and faster experience through TECNO SPARK 4.

The fast internet speed also enable Face Unlock 2.0 function to unlock the phone speedily via “face scan”. Record your facial information, TECNO SPARK 4 would learn and recognize your face when you light up your phone and unlock it. With the newly added “Closed-Eyes Detection”on 2.0 version, less worry of unlocking your phone when you are sleeping or closing your eyes.

TECNO SPARK 4 also supports AI video chat beauty mode, which means that users have no need for makeup, all you need to do is activate the video chat beauty mode on your TECNO SPARK 4 device and you are good to go. The AI Video Beauty will simply radiate your skin during the video chat.

What makes this device even more enticing is the fact that it is quite affordable for a splendid specifications- what else would a smartphone admirer want? Amazing smartphone+ affropdability lead extreme happiness, that’s what the new TECNO SPARK 4 delivers.

