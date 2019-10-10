Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

On Saturday, October 19, 2019, U.S. Embassy Yaoundé will be holding a live auction sale of used office and household furniture, equipment, and appliances. The auction will take place on the grounds of the U.S. Embassy starting at 8:00 a.m.

The public is invited to view auction items and register on Thursday, October 17, and Friday, October 18, from 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. All those wishing to participate in the auction must register and purchase a catalog for a non-refundable fee of 5,000 CFA. There shall be no registration on the sale day, Saturday, October 19. Only those who register on Thursday and Friday will be granted access to the Embassy compound on Saturday. All winners will be required to pay an additional 30% of their bid price as customs duty to customs officers who will be present on sight, before paying and collecting their lots.

In addition to purchasing a catalog, those who wish to bid for a vehicle must make a refundable deposit of 500,000 FCFA per vehicle they wish to bid for. The deposit will be refunded to all unsuccessful bidders. However, a winner who declines to go through with the purchase will forfeit the deposit.

