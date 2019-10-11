Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

The African Development Bank (www.AfDB.org) and Japan’s Government Pension Investment Fund (GPIF) have signed a partnership to promote environmental, social and governance investments in the global capital markets. The collaboration between the Bank and GPIF will focus on channeling investments towards inclusive and sustainable growth in Africa, contributing to the achievement of the Sustainable Development Goals.

The agreement was signed 30th September 2019.

Through this partnership, the Bank’s green and social bonds will provide unique investment opportunities to GPIF’s asset managers to finance climate mitigation and adaptation projects in Africa, as well as projects leading to poverty reduction, job creation, and inclusive growth across age, gender and geography, improving the quality of life of Africans.

“I am delighted that the world’s largest pension fund for the promotion of sustainable investment, is partnering with the African Development Bank. This landmark strategic partnership will help to catalyze investment capital, create more sustainable investments and support the African Development Bank to achieve its High 5 priorities to fast-track Africa’s development,” said African Development Bank President Akinwumi Adesina.

The Bank has established a green bond framework and a social bond framework, with the goal of supporting commitments towards climate finance and socio-economic development. These frameworks showcase the African Development Bank’s concrete actions on the continent, and are aligned to the International Capital Market Association’s green and social bond principles.

“Further advancing the sustainable and inclusive development of Africa will lead to the sustainability of the whole world. GPIF is delighted to collaborate with the African Development Bank on this partnership and support their needs and journey going forward,” GPIF’s Executive MD and CIO, said.

Describing GPIF as “an exceptional investor, whose commitment to developing the SRI market is truly aligned with the Bank’s mission,” Hassatou Diop N’Sele, Bank Treasurer also signaled her satisfaction with the agreement.

“Changing people’s lives is at the core of the Bank’s work and with GPIF we will be investing in Africa’s future,” she said.

The Bank’s ten-year strategy for 2013-2022 targets the promotion of inclusive growth in Africa and the support of regional countries’ transition to “green growth”. Through its operational priorities – the High 5s – the Bank offers a compelling opportunity to accelerate the continent’s transformation.

GPIF is Japan's largest public fund investor and the largest pool of retirement savings in the world.

Media Contact: Lionel Stanbrook Communication and External Relations Department

Technical contact: African Development Bank funding team

About the African Development Bank Group: The African Development Bank Group (www.AfDB.org) is Africa's premier development finance institution. It comprises three distinct entities: the African Development Bank, the African Development Fund (ADF) and the Nigeria Trust Fund (NTF). On the ground in 31 African countries with an external office in Japan, the Bank contributes to the economic development and the social progress of its 54 regional member states.