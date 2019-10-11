Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

One of the heartbreaking byproducts of conflict is the sheer number of families that become separated and can no longer communicate with one another.

That’s why the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) is pleased to see the Norwegian Nobel Committee cite “reconciliation” as one of the reasons it awarded the Nobel Peace Prize to Ethiopia Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed.

There is still work to be done, but the reforms have been life-changing for thousands of families. For two decades, people living in Ethiopia and Eritrea could not visit or call one another. The only way families could often share news was through letters known as Red Cross Messages.

“Imagine learning of births, deaths, and life milestones only by letter. No hugs. No shared tears of joy,” said Julien Lerisson, ICRC’s head of delegation in Ethiopia. “This all changed last year, when flights and telecommunications between Eritrea and Ethiopia resumed, allowing people to speak with and visit the people they love the most for the first time in 20 years. For families, this has been a very positive change.”

