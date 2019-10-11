Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

The full contingent of the Ghana Rugby ((http://GhanaRugby.org/) Women’s National Sevens Squad has finally arrived in Tunisia when Coach Clement Dennis accompanied by five players arrived in Tunisia via Turkey Airlines this morning.

The rest of the squad arrived yesterday under leadership of Rafatu Inusah, Board Member and Women’s Representative of Ghana Rugby.

The contingent is further made up by Ghana Rugby National Coach Lovemore ‘Dallas’ Kuzorera and Team Manager Ernest Amewu.

The final squad of twelve players are Anita Halm, Augusta Kwateng (C), Barikisu Abdul Rahman, Barkisu Abdul Mumin, Hannah Osaebea Danso, Mary Owusu Ansah, Nimatu Haruna, Paulina Yaa Mensah, Racheal Dede Nakie Tawiah, Rita Afelibiik, Sandra Odame Siawaa and Zuleiha Fuseini.

The Rugby Africa Women’s Sevens Tournament is hosted by Tunisia Rugby and will be played in Monastir by the twelve top African teams of Kenya, Uganda, Tunisia, Madagascar, Zimbabwe, Senegal, Botswana, Zambia, Morocco, Mauritius, South Africa and Ghana.

The tournament also serves as a qualifier for 2020 Olympic Games in Japan.

Ghan is definitely regarded as the underdog as this will be the very first time that Ghana takes part in the Rugby Africa Women’s Sevens circuit.

Ghana has been drawn in Pool A against Botswana, Kenya and Senegal.

Ghana’s first challenge will be to achieve at least a second position in Pool A in order to proceed to the Cup Quarterfinals.

According to the President and Board Chairman of Ghana Rugby, Mr Herbert Mensah, the team has little chance of ending on top in the tournament but it has all the will to give more than their best and to fly Ghana’s flag high.

“When we took over in June of 2014 there was no women’s rugby in Ghana and it took a lot of persuasions and a lot more hard work to resuscitate it. Women’s Rugby has always been top of my priority agenda and this tournament will serve as the foundation for an ambitious plan going forward,” Mensah said.

Mensah also expressed his appreciation to the main sponsor, the Panafrica Equipment Group, and to other corporate entities such as Interplast, Sunda International and the Gino Brands for their contributions to making this happen for Ghana’s lady Eagles.

Rafatu Inusah, Board Member and Women’s Representative of Ghana Rugby, who is leading the delegation said that this is a great and historic moment for herself, for Ghana Rugby and indeed for Ghana.

“This is a first for us and the ladies worked so hard to get to this point. We will not promise our fans and supporters a win but want to ensure them that the ladies will give everything they have and more to make everybody proud,” Inusah said.

She continued to say,” For us, it’s not about winning but our participation in this Olympic qualification is an achievement after last year’s women’s conference. With the support of our president, Mr Herbert Mensah, who inspires the girls they will give all their best and more.“

The matches for Ghana is scheduled to be played on Saturday 12 October 2019 as follows (Ghana time):

Kenya v Ghana 09:50

Senegal v Ghana 12:04

Botswana v Ghana 14:38

Supporters will be informed via the Ghana Rugby and Rugby Africa Facebook pages on where to watch live streaming of the matches.

