The U.S. Embassy in Addis Ababa is conducting its latest hackathon on the theme “A digital solution for individuals to electronically verify their voter registration information.” This is the sixth in a series of twelve hackathons under its Ethiopia Hacks! Program.

Subject matter and technology experts will meet October 11-13, 2019 in the Colonel John C. Robinson American Center in Addis Ababa to brainstorm and generate an open-source, free, and easy-to-learn technology solution for social good.

The U.S. Embassy in Addis Ababa is partnering with Google Developers’ Group of Addis Ababa (DGD Addis) in implementing this project. We hope this event will encourage aspiring developers to solve community problems through technology.

The United States Embassy in Addis Ababa invites you to attend this event.

Date: Sunday, October 13, 2019 at 1:00pm

Venue: Col. John C. Robinson American Center in Addis Ababa found in

National Archive and Library Agency (NALA), Addis Ababa (Wemezekir Public library)

