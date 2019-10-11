Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

U.S. Embassy Addis Ababa congratulates His Excellency Dr. Abiy Ahmed, Prime Minister of Ethiopia, on being the 100th recipient of the Nobel Peace Prize for his “…efforts to achieve peace and international cooperation and his decisive initiative to resolve the border conflict with neighboring Eritrea.” We join all Ethiopians as they celebrate this proud moment for Prime Minister Abiy and the people of Ethiopia.

This prestigious award highlights the incredible progress under Dr. Abiy’s leadership as Prime Minister. In addition to his extraordinary efforts to rebuild relations with Eritrea, Dr. Abiy has shown a commitment to the values of democracy and inclusive development by opening up political space, strengthening freedom of the press, releasing political prisoners, and working for the transformation of Ethiopia’s economy. The United States remains fully committed to supporting Ethiopia’s people and government as they build their democratic and prosperous future.

