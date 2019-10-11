Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

A delegation from the University of Grenoble Alpes (UGA), composed of Prof. Jérôme Gensel, Vice President Delegate for International Relations and Dr. Comlan Fantognon, Director of the Centre Universitaire d’Études Françaises (CUEF), came to Ghana in early September to explore new avenues of collaboration with Ghanaian universities.

With the support of the Technical expert in charge of university cooperation between France and Ghana, they were able to meet with representatives and teachers of many Ghanaian institutions including: the University of Mines and Technologies (UMAT), the University of Ghana (UG), as well as its research centres, Central University, the University of Energy and Natural Resources (UENR), the College of Education of Amedzofe, the University of Medical and Paramedical Sciences (UHAS), University of Development (UDS), Council for Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR), University of Ashesi, Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST), University of Cape Coast (UCC), Winneba University of Education (UEW).

The discussions focused on the possibilities of establishing collaborations in scientific disciplines as well as in the teaching of French by considering several approaches: student and teacher exchanges, capacity building and research.

Mr. Gensel and Mr. Fantognon also went to the French Lycée in Accra to present the possibilities of studies at the university to the students of the 2nd, 1st and final. This visit to the University of Grenoble has enabled numerous exchanges that will give rise to several institutional partnerships and thus allow the development of successful academic and scientific collaborations.

