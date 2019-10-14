Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

Re: FOUR POINTS BY SHERATON DAR ES SALAAM, NEW AFRICA HOTEL JOINS HOTELS AROUND THE WORLD TO CREATE A BEST BREWS POP UP GARDEN

The Brand Celebrates Global Growth with “Four Points Around the World” Series, Showcasing Best Brews in Each Corner of the World

Highlights

Four Points by Sheraton Dar es Salaam, New Africa Hotel will celebrate the Four Points Around the World Series by hosting a pop-up beer garden from October 18-26, 2019. The Series highlights the brand’s signature initiative, Best Brews, while also celebrating Four Points’ growth in new and existing global markets.

POINT 1: Four Points by Sheraton, one of Marriott International’s fastest-growing hotel brands, is celebrating its rapid international growth by taking its love of craft beer one pint further. As part of a global series of biergarten-themed events, the recently opened Four Points by Sheraton Dar es Salaam, New Africa Hotel in Tanzania will showcase a collection of signature local craft beers from October 18 – 26. Guests are invited to the pop-up beer garden at the hotel’s poolside to enjoy a lively atmosphere, pub games and a selection of crafted brews.

Four Points by Sheraton Dar es Salaam, New Africa Hotel has partnered with Crafty Dee’s http://bit.ly/32guVgp, a local nano brewery, to create a limited edition speciality brew called ‘The English Summer’, a hybrid beer with an easy drinking profile that will be available only at the pop-up. To compliment the brews, a German-inspired food menu curated with local ingredients and inspired by the sights and sounds of Dar es Salaam will create the city’s own Oktoberfest.

POINT 2: Best Brews is a guest experience enjoyed at Four Points hotels worldwide, offering a taste of authentic, local flavour and culture through craft beer which has been chosen based on taste, popularity, quality and proximity to each property. While oceans, borders and languages can distance us, sharing a beer is a universal connector. The Four Points Around the World pop-up events will celebrate this connection by rotating select craft beer offerings from various countries and regions. Brews from the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, Latin America, and Africa will offer a figurative and literal taste of Four Points’ growing portfolio, while highlighting the unique brewing styles and local flavours from different cultures.

The first pour will be served at the Four Points by Sheraton Suzhou in China – followed by subsequent pop-up events in cities across five continents: North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Africa – before culminating at the Four Points by Sheraton Puebla in Mexico.

POINT 3: “We look forward to welcoming guests to the first ever Four Points Best Brews pop up in the city and offer a taste of Africa as part of this global series while delivering the brand’s signature warm and uncomplicated yet comfortable service,” said Siddharth Chaudhry, General Manager Four Points by Sheraton Dar es Salaam, New Africa Hotel.

POINT 4: Four Points has proven to be a global hit with its ability to meet the increasing demands of the modern, everyday traveller. The brand is experiencing incredible growth momentum with more than 275 hotels currently open, Four Points has nearly 120 hotels in the development pipeline, with new hotels located in nearly every corner of the globe.

The brand is gaining unprecedented traction in Middle East and Africa region with 17 hotels currently operating and 14 under development. In East Africa alone, the brand has opened Four Points by Sheraton Hurlingham, Four Points by Sheraton Nairobi Airport and Four Points by Sheraton Arusha, The Arusha Hotel, with Four Points by Sheraton Dar es Salaam, New Africa Hotel being the fourth property to open in less than two years.

